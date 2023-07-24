Sign up
Previous
Photo 829
A cone of cones
Created in the cemetery after making sure no one was around to wonder what the heck I was doing.
For the mundane challenge.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
829
photos
93
followers
90
following
227% complete
2
1
365
iPhone 13 mini
24th July 2023 2:45pm
mundane-cone
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I can see you now!! Brilliant.
July 24th, 2023
