A cone of cones by pattyblue
Photo 829

A cone of cones

Created in the cemetery after making sure no one was around to wonder what the heck I was doing.

For the mundane challenge.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
227% complete

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I can see you now!! Brilliant.
July 24th, 2023  
