Bude sunset by pattyblue
Bude sunset

High winds and a churny sea made for a lively sunset shot.
Back in my favourite place for a few days.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
A magical capture of this gorgeous golden scene and surf!
August 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous colours!
August 4th, 2023  
Desi
Stunning composition and colours. Love the lone figure - absolutely makes the pic. Fav
August 4th, 2023  
