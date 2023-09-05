Previous
Hare’s foot clover by pattyblue
Photo 835

Hare’s foot clover

Glowing in the sunshine. It’s a newish find for me as I’ve broadened my horizons on my walks and discovered some meadows that are covered in it.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
