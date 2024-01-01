Sign up
Previous
Photo 861
Blue skies
I took a New Year’s Day walk in the park today and it was good to see blue sky after days of grey gloom.
Happy New Year everyone.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
861
photos
93
followers
93
following
235% complete
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
1st January 2024 11:45am
Tags
blue
,
skies
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the comp and the colors. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024
