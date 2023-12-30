Sign up
Photo 861
Wwyd 225
I thought I’d have a go at this wwyd challenge.
The lady was actually crouching in the grass in the park feeding squirrels so I put her on a bench and got her feeding deer instead. Such fun to do.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
863
photos
93
followers
93
following
236% complete
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
Tags
wwyd-225
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 3rd, 2024
