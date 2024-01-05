Previous
Winter blossom by pattyblue
Winter blossom

This winter cherry blossom tree in the park is always a welcome sight when there isn’t much colour around.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
So pretty on that blue sky background.
January 5th, 2024  
