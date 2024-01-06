Previous
Small pleasures by pattyblue
Small pleasures

The mosses are looking lush and vibrant after all of the rain we’ve had lately.
I spotted this teeny tiny mushroom growing among the moss on my walk today.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
