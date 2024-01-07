Previous
Winter on the canal by pattyblue
Photo 868

Winter on the canal

Just some bare trees and a chimney today. Roll on Spring.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Difficult to differentiate the reflection from the subject. Great pic!
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise