Tree face 2 by pattyblue
Tree face 2

It looks female to me, Picasso’s blue period..
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Such a fun tree!
January 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh I see her, she looks like a tree nymph, well spotted.
January 9th, 2024  
