Photo 869
Tree face 2
It looks female to me, Picasso’s blue period..
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
3
2
365
iPhone 13 mini
8th January 2024 1:45pm
tree
face
2
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun tree!
January 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh I see her, she looks like a tree nymph, well spotted.
January 9th, 2024
