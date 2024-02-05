Previous
Waking up by pattyblue
Photo 897

Waking up

It was so nice to see signs of life in the park today.
I found rhubarb, crocus and grape hyacinth all bursting through to start off year.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
