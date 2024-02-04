Sign up
Photo 896
Puddles puddles puddles
This sums up our winter so far this year. I’m certainly getting my moneys’ worth out of my waterproof boots.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
896
photos
98
followers
98
following
245% complete
View this month »
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
1st February 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puddles
Lesley
ace
Perfect example of our winter. Great reflections in the puddles, and the bicycle tyre tracks in the mud.
February 4th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great B&W puddles
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
