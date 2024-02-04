Previous
Puddles puddles puddles by pattyblue
Puddles puddles puddles

This sums up our winter so far this year. I’m certainly getting my moneys’ worth out of my waterproof boots.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Perfect example of our winter. Great reflections in the puddles, and the bicycle tyre tracks in the mud.
February 4th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great B&W puddles
February 4th, 2024  
