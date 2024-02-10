Previous
More sparkles by pattyblue
Photo 902

More sparkles

I couldn’t resist another one.
Daffodils nearly out.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise