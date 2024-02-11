Previous
Blackthorn by pattyblue
Blackthorn

Blackthorn blossom breaking out in the park.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
So fresh with the raindrops
February 13th, 2024  
