Mossy sparkles by pattyblue
Mossy sparkles

I added a bit of bling to brighten up some rain soaked moss on another wet day.
Forecast is dry for tomorrow yay!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Ah that is so pretty. Very well done!
February 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent image!
February 9th, 2024  
