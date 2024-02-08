Previous
Tree in a puddle by pattyblue
Tree in a puddle

Lots of opportunities for water based photos at the moment with our rainy weather.
Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Michelle
Such a clear reflection, lovely capture
