Previous
Photo 900
Tree in a puddle
Lots of opportunities for water based photos at the moment with our rainy weather.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
7th February 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
a
,
in
,
puddle
Michelle
Such a clear reflection, lovely capture
February 8th, 2024
