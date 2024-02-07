Sign up
Previous
Photo 899
Splash
The wind was so strong on my walk yesterday that the lake looked like the ocean with tides and waves.
The water was splashing up the wall on the walkway between the two lakes.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
splash
Mags
ace
Great capture of those water drops!
February 8th, 2024
