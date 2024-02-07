Previous
Splash by pattyblue
Splash

The wind was so strong on my walk yesterday that the lake looked like the ocean with tides and waves.
The water was splashing up the wall on the walkway between the two lakes.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Great capture of those water drops!
February 8th, 2024  
