Water water everywhere by pattyblue
Photo 914

Water water everywhere

This is a section of the fountain in Victoria Square in Birmingham.
It rained again all day so I thought what the heck, let’s have some more water.
22nd February 2024

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
250% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Great idea. We've had rain all day too - when will it stop?
February 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome capture of the water. I particularly like the almost bouncing water at the top.
February 22nd, 2024  
Michelle
What a lovely fountain
February 22nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! This is just gorgeous! If it doesn't make the top five in the b&w challenge - I'll be shocked!
February 22nd, 2024  
