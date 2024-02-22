Sign up
Previous
Photo 914
Water water everywhere
This is a section of the fountain in Victoria Square in Birmingham.
It rained again all day so I thought what the heck, let’s have some more water.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
5
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
914
photos
100
followers
100
following
250% complete
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd February 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-87
Judith Johnson
ace
Great idea. We've had rain all day too - when will it stop?
February 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Awesome capture of the water. I particularly like the almost bouncing water at the top.
February 22nd, 2024
Michelle
What a lovely fountain
February 22nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! This is just gorgeous! If it doesn't make the top five in the b&w challenge - I'll be shocked!
February 22nd, 2024
