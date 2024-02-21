Previous
Broken crocus by pattyblue
Broken crocus

The poor crocuses are getting bashed about with the wind and rain at the moment.
This gave me a good opportunity to see one from the inside.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Oh yes! Great shot.
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear it still looks gorgeous though even though it is battle scarred.
February 21st, 2024  
