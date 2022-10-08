Sign up
Photo 1612
Douglas DC-3 Dekota
Another shot taken on Friday evenings trip to the Yorkshire Air Museum,
this aircracft is in the guise of a Douglas C-47B Dekota Mk4 that dropped British paratoopers into Arnhem Holland in September 1944
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
aircraft
,
dc-3
,
yorkshire air museum
,
doughlas
,
dekota
Heather
ace
A major piece of history captured in this shot!
October 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
What a great looking plane. Wonderful history too.
October 8th, 2022
