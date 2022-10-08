Previous
Next
Douglas DC-3 Dekota by pcoulson
Photo 1612

Douglas DC-3 Dekota

Another shot taken on Friday evenings trip to the Yorkshire Air Museum,
this aircracft is in the guise of a Douglas C-47B Dekota Mk4 that dropped British paratoopers into Arnhem Holland in September 1944
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A major piece of history captured in this shot!
October 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What a great looking plane. Wonderful history too.
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise