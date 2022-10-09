Previous
Wasp by pcoulson
Photo 1613

Wasp

Found this little wasp on my windscreen when I returned to my car
fortunately had my macro lens in my bag, only got a couple of shots before it was gone
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Peter

@pcoulson
