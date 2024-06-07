Previous
Random Irises by pcoulson
Random Irises

Found these in a planter along the canal today
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Peter

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
June 7th, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful collection well spotted and captured, Peter! And I see you have a little photo bomber on a yellow petal in the foreground :-) Fav
June 7th, 2024  
Peter
@bkbinthecity Thank you Brian for your comment:)
June 7th, 2024  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much Heather for both your comment and Fav as always they are appreciated, the flowers were a little tatty suspect the photo bomber and his friend’s were to blame:)
June 7th, 2024  
