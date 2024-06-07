Sign up
Previous
Photo 2208
Random Irises
Found these in a planter along the canal today
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3895
photos
86
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th June 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
June 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful collection well spotted and captured, Peter! And I see you have a little photo bomber on a yellow petal in the foreground :-) Fav
June 7th, 2024
Peter
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you Brian for your comment:)
June 7th, 2024
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much Heather for both your comment and Fav as always they are appreciated, the flowers were a little tatty suspect the photo bomber and his friend’s were to blame:)
June 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
