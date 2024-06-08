Previous
High up Robin by pcoulson
Photo 2209

High up Robin

Captured this little Robin high up in the dead part of a branch
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured Peter, such a lovely plumage detail.
June 9th, 2024  
Peter ace
@ludwigsdiana Many thanks Diana for both your lovely comment and Fav as always they are appreciated:)
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous against that blue background
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise