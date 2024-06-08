Sign up
Previous
Photo 2209
High up Robin
Captured this little Robin high up in the dead part of a branch
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3896
photos
86
followers
16
following
605% complete
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th June 2024 5:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
robin
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured Peter, such a lovely plumage detail.
June 9th, 2024
Peter
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Many thanks Diana for both your lovely comment and Fav as always they are appreciated:)
June 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous against that blue background
June 9th, 2024
