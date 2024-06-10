Sign up
Previous
Photo 2211
County House
Country House captured on my Infra Red converted camera
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3898
photos
86
followers
16
following
605% complete
View this month »
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
SLT-A77V
Taken
10th June 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
ir
Annie-Sue
ace
ghostly!
June 10th, 2024
