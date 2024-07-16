Previous
Lego McLaren F1 by pcoulson
Lego McLaren F1

Finally completed the Lego McLaren F1 car make up with 1,432 pieces, its 25.5 inches long and 5 inches high.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Peter

