China Aster by pdulis
China Aster

The China Aster flower is a beautiful annual and one of the most rewarding summer flowers with its brilliant colors
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Lisa Poland ace
So beautiful!
April 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful composition
April 19th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
nice artistic presentation
April 19th, 2020  
