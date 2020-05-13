Sign up
Photo 778
Grape Hyacinth in Wonderland
The shades of blue available are spectacular in the spring garden and the Lensbaby soft lens put a kind of wonderland effect in the background ...
13th May 2020
13th May 20
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1143
photos
305
followers
43
following
213% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th May 2020 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
hyacinth
Milanie
ace
Like what you've done with the Lensbaby here
May 14th, 2020
GG G
Bluer than blue. Great focus!
May 14th, 2020
