Mother Trillium by pdulis
Photo 779

Mother Trillium

I can just hear mother Trillium having a little talk with junior ... :)
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Haha, love your description.
May 15th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Very creative title. I can hardly wait to see them all in bloom
May 15th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I love the flower shot. Then I read what you wrote and I could see that. Made me laugh.
May 15th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Yes she is looking at him lovingly
May 15th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
yes good caption!
May 15th, 2020  
