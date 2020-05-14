Sign up
Photo 779
Mother Trillium
I can just hear mother Trillium having a little talk with junior ... :)
14th May 2020
14th May 20
5
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th May 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
trillium
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Haha, love your description.
May 15th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Very creative title. I can hardly wait to see them all in bloom
May 15th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I love the flower shot. Then I read what you wrote and I could see that. Made me laugh.
May 15th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Yes she is looking at him lovingly
May 15th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
yes good caption!
May 15th, 2020
