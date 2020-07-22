Previous
1929 Model A Ford Camping by pdulis
Photo 849

1929 Model A Ford Camping

I biked past this campsite in Balsam Lake Provincial Park and had to do a double take - I thought I'd gone back in time ... :)
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

