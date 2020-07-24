Previous
Misty Morning Sunrise by pdulis
Misty Morning Sunrise

Mornings can be a magical time of the day, especially when the light is right. Add a little mist in the valleys, and you’ve got a scene worthy of a fairy tale.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tom
Wow Peter this is fantastic quite magical..instant fav
July 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Instant FAV! Very fairy tale worthy! May I pin it?
July 25th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Simply Beautiful!!!! Fav
July 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles
Love the addition of those birds...they look like you have just woken them up from their misty sleep.
July 25th, 2020  
Elena Arquero
Very nice, really has a mood. The circling birds are great too.
July 25th, 2020  
