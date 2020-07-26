Sign up
Photo 853
Balsam Lake Provincial Park Sunrise
Amazing park! Loved the beach and the bike trail. It allowed me to scout out sunrise locations easily and have the whole beach and dock to myself at sunrise ;)
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st July 2020 9:16am
park
sunrise
lake
ontario
provincial
balsam
Monique
Such tranquility and beauty
July 27th, 2020
