Photo 859
Brant Street Pier
Under the boardwalk I was havin' some fun ...
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st August 2020 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
gloria jones
ace
Oh my...This is a perfect composition...well done.
August 2nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Now I'm singing that and wish I wasn't. I read that if you chew gum you get that song out of your head! fav
August 2nd, 2020
Leslie
ace
what an awesome leading line and subject
August 2nd, 2020
