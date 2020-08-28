Sign up
Photo 886
The Sunny Side of Life ...
Bicycling past these sunflowers, I couldn't help but stop and take a photo - reminds me of the sunny side of life - which we all should embrace :)
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
8
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1251
photos
330
followers
47
following
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th August 2020 8:57am
flowers
,
sunflowers
Mallory
ace
Perfect composition. Really love this shot!!
August 28th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
S bright and cheery - makes me appreciate the good things in life :) fav
August 28th, 2020
Caterina
ace
so rich and beautiful. fav
August 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
These always make me smile! Beautiful shot!
August 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Puts a smile on my face ! Beautiful and a fav
August 28th, 2020
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous photo! I do love sunflowers!
August 28th, 2020
Debra
ace
Always love sunflowers...beautiful
August 28th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
delightful
August 28th, 2020
