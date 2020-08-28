Previous
The Sunny Side of Life ... by pdulis
The Sunny Side of Life ...

Bicycling past these sunflowers, I couldn't help but stop and take a photo - reminds me of the sunny side of life - which we all should embrace :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Mallory ace
Perfect composition. Really love this shot!!
August 28th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
S bright and cheery - makes me appreciate the good things in life :) fav
August 28th, 2020  
Caterina ace
so rich and beautiful. fav
August 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
These always make me smile! Beautiful shot!
August 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Puts a smile on my face ! Beautiful and a fav
August 28th, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous photo! I do love sunflowers!
August 28th, 2020  
Debra ace
Always love sunflowers...beautiful
August 28th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
delightful
August 28th, 2020  
