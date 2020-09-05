Sign up
Photo 894
Fifty Point Park Old Pier
Shoreline with an deteriorating pier at Fifty Point Conservation Area on Lake Ontario makes for a fabulous sunrise shot ...
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Peter Dulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th September 2020 10:15am
Tags
old
point
park
lake
pier
ontario
fifty
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
September 6th, 2020
jackie edwards
love the blue of it!
September 6th, 2020
