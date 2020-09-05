Previous
Fifty Point Park Old Pier by pdulis
Photo 894

Fifty Point Park Old Pier

Shoreline with an deteriorating pier at Fifty Point Conservation Area on Lake Ontario makes for a fabulous sunrise shot ...
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
September 6th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
love the blue of it!
September 6th, 2020  
