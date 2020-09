Vestrahorn Mountain

After landing in Reykjavik we drove 6 hours to Hofn on the western side of the island. This is where our Iceland adventure started. Vestrahorn Mountain is just outside of Hofn with breath taking beauty at its finest. Dramatic peaks reach up to 1490 ft. with a flat, black sand beach stretching out front. This mysterious mountain has been captivating visitors for years with it's fabulous photo opportunities.