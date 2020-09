Myrdalsjokull Glacier

Mýrdalsjökull is a glacier in the south of the Icelandic highlands, close to the town of Vik where we stayed. It is the country's fourth largest ice cap, covering nearly 232 square miles. It is most well-known for sitting atop the notorious and explosive volcano, Katla. Here you can take guided glacial hike and ice climbing. I stood well back with my 200mm lens :)