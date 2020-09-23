Sign up
Photo 912
Icelandic Horses
The Icelandic horses are a special breed of horse developed in Iceland. Like Iceland they are small but strong.They are so easy-going and friendly and I love their mop top hair that looks like they could be a members of a 1960's boy band.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1277
photos
332
followers
48
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th September 2016 5:18am
horses
iceland
icelandic
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 23rd, 2020
Allison Maltese
What a gorgeous image. Beautiful detail, and nicely composed.
September 23rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Lovely image. Beautiful horses.
September 23rd, 2020
