Icelandic Horses

The Icelandic horses are a special breed of horse developed in Iceland. Like Iceland they are small but strong.They are so easy-going and friendly and I love their mop top hair that looks like they could be a members of a 1960's boy band.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Susan Wakely
Beautiful capture.
September 23rd, 2020  
Allison Maltese
What a gorgeous image. Beautiful detail, and nicely composed.
September 23rd, 2020  
Shutterbug
Lovely image. Beautiful horses.
September 23rd, 2020  
