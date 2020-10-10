Sign up
Photo 929
Chimo Refuges Treehouse Resort
Have you ever dreamed about sleeping in a treehouse? Located near Mont-Tremblant, you can live the dream. This would definitely be a different vacation. There's a whole collection of different sized houses - all unique - but rustic :)
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
quebec
,
treehouse
marlboromaam
ace
What a beautiful place! Looks like it would be peaceful.
October 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
My kind of place! Now just to get there!
October 11th, 2020
