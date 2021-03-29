Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1099
Gerbera Daisy Flower on Ice
Daisies are one of the most popular cut flowers in the world. This one I salvaged from the wilted flower rack - now to be admired forever :)
Check out cheat sheet -
https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1464
photos
398
followers
59
following
301% complete
View this month »
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th March 2021 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
flower
,
daisy
,
gerbera
,
frozen
KWind
ace
LOVE this... fav!
March 30th, 2021
Spanner
delightful
March 30th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh brilliant.
March 30th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Another stunning one
March 30th, 2021
Bill
ace
I love this shot. It is so interesting.
March 30th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice!
March 30th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Cool shot
March 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close