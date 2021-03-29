Previous
Gerbera Daisy Flower on Ice by pdulis
Gerbera Daisy Flower on Ice

Daisies are one of the most popular cut flowers in the world. This one I salvaged from the wilted flower rack - now to be admired forever :)

Check out cheat sheet - https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
KWind ace
LOVE this... fav!
March 30th, 2021  
Spanner
delightful
March 30th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh brilliant.
March 30th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Another stunning one
March 30th, 2021  
Bill ace
I love this shot. It is so interesting.
March 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice!
March 30th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Cool shot
March 30th, 2021  
