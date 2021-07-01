Previous
Harding Waterfront Estate by pdulis
Harding Waterfront Estate

The Harding Waterfront Estate is a mansion rich with history and charm overlooking the picturesque waters of Lake Ontario
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Love the comp and the very sharp reflection.
July 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
What a beautiful building! I wonder who owns this!
July 2nd, 2021  
Beautiful place!
Beautiful place!
July 2nd, 2021  
