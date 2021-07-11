Sign up
Photo 1203
Tiger lily
Unlike many other flowers, the tiger lily has no fragrance. They bloom and fade away within days... yet I love these flowers :)
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th July 2021 1:06pm
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
lily
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty shot with nice detail!
July 12th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
I love them too. Like blooming fireworks. Love the pov and the shallow dof.
July 12th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Superb focus, dof
July 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021
Rick
ace
Super capture.
July 12th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely! Grand focus!
July 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
