Previous
Next
Tiger lily by pdulis
Photo 1203

Tiger lily

Unlike many other flowers, the tiger lily has no fragrance. They bloom and fade away within days... yet I love these flowers :)
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty shot with nice detail!
July 12th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
I love them too. Like blooming fireworks. Love the pov and the shallow dof.
July 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Superb focus, dof
July 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021  
Rick ace
Super capture.
July 12th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Lovely! Grand focus!
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise