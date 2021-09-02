Sign up
Photo 1256
Spanish Moss in Lagoon
Spanish moss hangs in silvery-gray strands from weathered live oaks in this pond on Hilton Head Island. If you look close, you can see a little alligator swimming along.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
If it weren't for the spot of sunshine, this could look like a very mysterious area. But I'm glad you caught the sunlight, it's hitting that one spot so prettily.
September 3rd, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 3rd, 2021
