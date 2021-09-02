Previous
Spanish Moss in Lagoon

Spanish moss hangs in silvery-gray strands from weathered live oaks in this pond on Hilton Head Island. If you look close, you can see a little alligator swimming along.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
If it weren't for the spot of sunshine, this could look like a very mysterious area. But I'm glad you caught the sunlight, it's hitting that one spot so prettily.
September 3rd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 3rd, 2021  
