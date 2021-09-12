Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1266
Great Egret in Salt Marsh
Great egrets forage on tidal flats and in salt marshes at low tide. They prefer open areas of the flats and marshes to stalk their prey.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1631
photos
400
followers
58
following
346% complete
View this month »
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th August 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
salt
,
egret
,
marsh
Allison Maltese
ace
He stands right out against that green grass.
September 13th, 2021
Tim Erskine
ace
Note the curved bill and the pink face. That's actually a white ibis!
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/White_Ibis/#
September 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice!
September 13th, 2021
Ryan
ace
Great capture
September 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful how the bird is standing against the grasses. I may think
@timerskine
has a point.
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/White_Ibis/#