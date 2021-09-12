Previous
Next
Great Egret in Salt Marsh by pdulis
Photo 1266

Great Egret in Salt Marsh

Great egrets forage on tidal flats and in salt marshes at low tide. They prefer open areas of the flats and marshes to stalk their prey.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
He stands right out against that green grass.
September 13th, 2021  
Tim Erskine ace
Note the curved bill and the pink face. That's actually a white ibis!
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/White_Ibis/#
September 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice!
September 13th, 2021  
Ryan ace
Great capture
September 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful how the bird is standing against the grasses. I may think @timerskine has a point.
September 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise