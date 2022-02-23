Sign up
Photo 1430
Winter Fog at Sunrise
A morning is a wonderful blessing, whether sunny or foggy, because it stands for new hope and love ...
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
7
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th February 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
winter
,
fog
,
lake
,
monochrome
,
balsam
joeyM
ace
👌❤️👌
February 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So serene and lovely.
February 24th, 2022
Bucktree
Beautiful image
February 24th, 2022
Ethel
ace
Your photo and your text are inspiring
February 24th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like the tree is leaning in to caress the bush
February 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
That fog gives it such a personal feeling - wonderfully composed shot
February 24th, 2022
Bill
ace
Nice minimalist photo.
February 24th, 2022
