Photo 1436
Lake Erie Cottage
Color comes back as we count down 20 days to spring :)
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1801
photos
397
followers
57
following
393% complete
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st March 2022 7:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
erie
joeyM
ace
❤️👌❤️
March 2nd, 2022
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 2nd, 2022
Christina
Lovely capture
March 2nd, 2022
