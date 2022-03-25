Sign up
Photo 1460
Painting Cityscapes
Beneath the painted cityscapes, silver-shafted palm-trees rise.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1825
photos
396
followers
57
following
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
3
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
tree
,
palm
,
cityscapes
