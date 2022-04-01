Sign up
Photo 1467
Starlight Hotel
Starlight Hotel Miami Art Deco architecture
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Peter Dulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
miami
art
hotel
architecture
deco
I love the colors and symmetry.
April 2nd, 2022
oohhh -- a wonderful crop of that facade to emphasize the elements!
April 2nd, 2022
Yes, the cropping of this shot is perfect.
April 2nd, 2022
