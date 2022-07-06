Sign up
Photo 1563
Fun with Flowers
Hosta flower captured with the Lensbaby soft lens and 10x macro lens
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1928
photos
389
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th July 2022 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hosta
John Durham
Beautifully done!
July 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool image.
July 7th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️
July 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great result...love the colors
July 7th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It makes a beautiful effect.
July 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What nice softness
July 7th, 2022
