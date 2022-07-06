Previous
Next
Fun with Flowers by pdulis
Photo 1563

Fun with Flowers

Hosta flower captured with the Lensbaby soft lens and 10x macro lens
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Durham
Beautifully done!
July 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cool image.
July 7th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
July 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great result...love the colors
July 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
It makes a beautiful effect.
July 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What nice softness
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise