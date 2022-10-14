Previous
Next
Stoney Lake Fishing by pdulis
Photo 1663

Stoney Lake Fishing

A bad day of fishing is still better than a good day at the office! :)
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
A most appealing setting and a nice capture of it.
October 15th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
What a glorious location! Those colors...!!!
October 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! I love the light.
October 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks heavenly.
October 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Awesome landscape. Funny caption :-)
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise