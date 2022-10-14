Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1663
Stoney Lake Fishing
A bad day of fishing is still better than a good day at the office! :)
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2028
photos
370
followers
53
following
455% complete
View this month »
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
stoney
Allison Maltese
ace
A most appealing setting and a nice capture of it.
October 15th, 2022
Louise & Ken
What a glorious location! Those colors...!!!
October 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! I love the light.
October 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks heavenly.
October 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Awesome landscape. Funny caption :-)
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close