Photo 1664
Ontario Fall Colours
Autumn is almost synonymous with Canada. The crisp cool Canadian weather combined with bright red, yellow and orange leaves falling to the ground make Ontario one of the best places to enjoy the fall season.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
ontario
Danette Thompson
ace
Simply stunning
October 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture
October 16th, 2022
