Dreamscape Autumn by pdulis
Dreamscape Autumn

Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower...
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Mags ace
Wow! Like and impressionist painting. Beautiful!
October 17th, 2022  
Susan ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Really nice!
October 17th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great icm shot.
October 17th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
October 17th, 2022  
