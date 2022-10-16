Sign up
Dreamscape Autumn
Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower...
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
camera
trees
fall
autumn
movement
intentional
Mags
Wow! Like and impressionist painting. Beautiful!
October 17th, 2022
Susan
Beautiful
October 17th, 2022
Liz Milne
Really nice!
October 17th, 2022
Rick
Great icm shot.
October 17th, 2022
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️❤️
October 17th, 2022
